Crash blocking NB I-215 in Taylorsville, driver ejected and in critical condition

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and first responders are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 215 West at about 4700 South.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:45 p.m.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said the vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly.

“It goes off to the right and rolls multiple times,” Roden told Gephardt Daily. “It then landed back in traffic.”

The driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Roden said.

All lanes are closed, except for the left emergency lane, so traffic is seriously backed up. Drivers are urged to use an alternative route and avoid the area.

Roden said the road won’t be cleared until about 9 p.m. at the earliest, as the incident is being investigated as a “potentially fatal crash.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.