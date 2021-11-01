Crash closes I-15 SB in Farmington in Davis County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Emergency crews and Utah Highway Patrol are at the scene of an accident near milepost 223 on I-15 in Farmington on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Traffic has been backed up and is being rerouted. Avoid the area. Photo: Utah Department of Transportation

For an updated story, click here.

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 has been closed down Sunday evening after a serious injury crash near milepost 323 in Farmington.

Traffic is being diverted to Legacy Parkway, according to a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol, which said the area is expected to open back up at 9 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternative route until the scene is cleared.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here