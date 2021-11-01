Crash closes I-15 SB in Farmington in Davis County

For an updated story, click here.

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 has been closed down Sunday evening after a serious injury crash near milepost 323 in Farmington.

Traffic is being diverted to Legacy Parkway, according to a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol, which said the area is expected to open back up at 9 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternative route until the scene is cleared.

