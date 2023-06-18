Crash involving school bus snarls traffic on I-15 in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, June 17, 2023 — No injuries were reported in an accident involving a school bus Saturday evening that snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 15.

The crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. when a school bus carrying roughly 20 children rear-ended a vehicle on southbound I-15 near 8500 South, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The vehicle had been slowing down due to debris spilled from another vehicle onto the freeway.

Several lanes were closed while officials investigated the crash, backing up traffic for several hours Saturday evening.