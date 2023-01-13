Crash involving semi on I-80 in Summit County sends 1 to hospital

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a crash between a semitrailer and a passenger car Friday morning in Summit County.

Crews responded about 9:15 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 80 near at mile marker 140 near Summit Park, where a car was on fire following a crash with a semi, according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.

“The passenger car engine compartment caught fire,” the post states. “[Firefighters] were able to knock down the fire quickly on arrival. One patient was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, the post states.