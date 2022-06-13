Crash involving semi truck, utility pole shuts down traffic for hours on I-215, Legacy Parkway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic is beginning to flow once more after early morning accident, on Interstate 215 West near 2300 North, involving a semi truck and a utility pole.

The pre-dawn crash created hours-long delays for Monday morning commuters, in both Salt Lake and Davis counties.

The crash took place around 4:22 a.m. when the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck sideswiped a vehicle on the side of I-215 and then hit a utility pole.

Power lines began to sag, forcing UHP to shutdown traffic.

Southbound I-215 West was closed at 2600 North in Salt Lake City, while southbound Legacy Parkway was closed at 500 South in Woods Cross. Westbound I-215 North was closed at Redwood Road, according to UDOT.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes and to expect significant delays.

At 7:36 a.m. the UHP tweeted, “Repairs have been made and road closures are opening.”

UDOT tweeted minutes later advising motorists to expect “residual delays.”

There were no reports of serious injuries in the early morning crash.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.