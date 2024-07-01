Crash knocks out power to nearly 19K customers in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle accident damaged a power line Sunday evening, knocking out power to 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point.

Rocky Mountain Power officials said the outage occurred just before 7 p.m. The exact location of the crash was not disclosed.

Crews have been dispatched to repair the damage, though the estimated time for power being restored is 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

