DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle accident damaged a power line Sunday evening, knocking out power to 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point.

Rocky Mountain Power officials said the outage occurred just before 7 p.m. The exact location of the crash was not disclosed.

Crews were dispatched to repair the damage, and power was restored within a few hours.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.