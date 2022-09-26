Crash on NB I-15 in Davis County causes morning of traffic delays

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County blocked several lanes of the roadway Monday morning, and wreckage is expected to be completely cleared by about 1:45 p.m.

The accident involved a semi and a box truck, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The semi rear ended the box truck, he said in a message sent at 11 a.m.

“Both were empty. The semi driver has bravo injuries. They are blocking the right two lanes. There were blocking the left three lanes initially but moved to the right.”

By early afternoon, the UDOT Traffic website said driver delays stood at about 5 minutes.