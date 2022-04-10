Crash on State Street traps woman in car, drivers escape serious injury

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Apr. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders jumped into action early Sunday morning to free a woman trapped in her car after a crash on State Street.

South Salt Lake police say the woman turned onto State from Baryl Avenue near 2400 South and was hit by a tow truck just after 2:30 a.m.

While she suffered only minor injuries, the force of the impact was enough that crews had to remove one of the car’s doors to free her from the vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.