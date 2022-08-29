Crash sends car careening into T-Mobile storefront in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police responded early Sunday when a car ran a red light, struck another vehicle, then spun through the front of a T-Mobile store.

The call came to dispatch about 2:05 a.m., and South Salt Lake police officers responded to the scene at 3300 S. State St.

Officer Alvarez, SSLPD, told Gephardt Daily the driver of the first vehicle was traveling east on 3300 South and failed to stop for a traffic light on State Street.

“The driver was not impaired, but was possibly distracted,” Alvarez said. “That driver was T-boned by a car that did have the green light, and the car that ran the light was the one that went into the T-Mobile.”

Neither driver suffered significant injuries, Alvarez said, but one was transported to a hospital for evaluation at his or her own request.

“The entrance to the store was broken, so it was boarded up,” the officer said, adding he did not know the damage estimate.