PROVO CANYON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon has shut down travel in both directions, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted Sunday.

The 8:19 p.m. tweet says UHP troopers are investigating the crash near Vivian Park at mile marker 12.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.