Crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 at northbound I-215 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on eastbound I-80 at northbound I-215 West is slowing traffic Monday afternoon.

The crash is at the offramp at mile post 117 on the west side of downtown Salt Lake City, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 3:40 p.m.

It’s not clear yet if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash, but at least two vehicles are involved.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Delays are expected in the area until the crash is cleared at approximately 4:30 p.m.