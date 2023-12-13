Crashed paraglider rescued from Utah County mountain

CEDAR HILLS, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A search and rescue team was able to quickly assist a paraglider who hit a mountain Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Mahogany Mountain above the town of Cedar Hills some 15 miles north of Provo at 4:30 p.m. “He was conscious and alert,” said Sgt. Dallin Turner, who supervises the sheriff’s office search and rescue operations. “He was actually the one who called it in.”

He was located within 45 minutes, Turner told Gephardt Daily. “We had him off the mountain within an hour.”

The paraglider, identity withheld pending notifications, complained of back and lower leg pain with no obvious fractures and was transported by ambulance in stable condition, Turner said,