Crashes, multiple slide-offs causing delays on I-215 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is alerting drivers to a couple of extremely slick areas to avoid Wednesday night after slide-offs have sent multiple vehicles off the road.

“Interstate 215, in the eastside construction zone is probably the worst spot right now,” UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily at 9:15 p.m.

Roden pinpointed the area of I-215 between 39th South and 45th South, both north- and southbound, where nine to 10 vehicles have been involved in slide-offs, with some minor injuries.

Another area is on I-215 southbound at 6000 South, where there was a crash blocking lanes.

