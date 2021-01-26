Crashes, slide-offs close I-15 in both directions in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a driver alert Monday night in Washington County.

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions at milepost 27 near the state Route 17 junction due to slide offs and crashes.

It isn’t known how long the road will be closed, but I-15 traffic is currently at a standstill, and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and exercise extreme caution when traveling.

The I-15 closure comes as the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Washington County, including St.George and Zion National Park.

The warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.