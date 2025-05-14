Crashing Wayward to rock Redemption Bar Saturday with openers Sight Unseen, Joe Rock Show

HERRIMAN, Utah, May 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A few years back, Las Vegas rocker Stacey David Blades found his previous band winding down and a vision for a better one beginning to come into focus.

It would be rock with alternative influences. Modern with a little punk. It would be unique, but kind of like Stone Temple Pilots meets The Killers.

Crashing Wayward was born in 2020, but almost immediately, its path forward grew fuzzy as Covid closed down live music venues.

“The only choice we had was to sit around and wait or to sit around and work,” Blades told Gephardt Daily.

So the five-band members worked on new songs, often emailing ideas to each other. They made videos, as finances allowed. They built a thriving social media following, and when the clubs reopened, they hit the ground running. And they haven’t stopped yet.

Crashing Wayward makes its eight Utah stop Saturday with a venue debut at Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill.

The major rock show will also feature openers Sight Unseen and the Joe Rock Show. For tickets to the TNT Productionz show, click this link or call TNT at 702-427-3381. Advance tickets are cheaper than those at the door.

“We just started writing, and, you know, trying to figure out the band that we wanted to be,” Blades recalled. “So in 2021 we made our debut, and it went very well. And then in 2022 we had finished recording an album. We spent almost two years recording the ‘Listen’ album, so it was nice to finally get that out.”

“When we could, we started doing shows, not just here in Las Vegas, but trying to branch out nationally. So five years later, here we are.”

Besides Blades, a guitarist, members are vocalist Peter Summit, guitarist David Harris, bassist Carl Raether, and drummer Shon McKee.

Photo courtesy Crashing Wayward

“It’s five very different guys in this band with different influences,” Blades said. “What’s interesting is when you get different opinions from different people, and what the band sounds like. It’s definitely got a modern alternative vibe with some classic sounds. There’s kind of a new wave element to it.

“But we try not to pigeonhole ourselves into one thing, so with each song, it all has different vibes to it from our influences, because we have four different writers in this band. So that’s what kind of makes us unique. We don’t sound like a lot of the other new bands.”

The group’s first single was “Breath,” inspired by “what everybody was going through during the pandemic,” Blades said. “So it was a song about hope, and the perfect example of ‘God, I hope we get through this.’

“Our world changed drastically. It affected me drastically. I lost my wife to Covid. There’s a song called ‘Velvets Drawn’ that is about the problems we were having before she died, and then her dying on top of that. So that’s a pretty heavy themed song, and we dedicated that to her on the album.”

Photo courtesy Crashing Wayward

Now, several years in, the world continues to change, as does the music industry, Blades said.

“We always just try to stay positive and move forward and branch out as much as we can. And it’s not as easy as it used to be.

The struggle is real, Blades said.

Photo courtesy Crashing Wayward

“You’ve got to fight tooth and nail to get out there, and there’s just so many other bands out trying to do the same thing. So we really try to take pride in the music that we release and and try to, you know, be different than a little little bit different than everything else that’s going on.

“And the band is very strong live. When we do go out and play live, people are pretty blown away. And, you know, Peter has a very amazing, strong presence as a front man. When we go out and play, we do make an impact.”

Photo courtesy Crashing Wayward

Redemption Bar & Grill, at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, is a 21 and older venue. For the show, doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, but you can come earlier to enjoy dinner, appetizers, desserts or drinks at the main floor sports bar or the second tiki bar.

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.