Crews assist climber who fell 30 feet at the Egg in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted a climber who fell some 30 feet at the Egg in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out at 6:15 p.m. and found the climber unconscious and not breathing, according to a Facebook post.

“Luckily things improved and he was able to walk out on his own power where he was transported the hospital,” the post said. “While we all make mistakes, it’s important that we learn from them. Tie a knot in the end of your rope, and wear a helmet are the key lessons to be learned. Luckily things turned out OK.”

The rescue took a total of one hour, the post said.