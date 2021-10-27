Crews assist hiker who cliffed out in Farmington Canyon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted a hiker who became stuck in Farmington Canyon near Lagoon Tuesday night.

“Tonight’s call was to rescue a young man off of Farmington Canyon,” said a Facebook post from Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. “The young man was searching for a lost drone. He found himself cliffed out with wet clothes. The cool evening was approaching quickly.”

Cliffed out is a term used to describe when a hiker is stuck in an area and unable to go up or down.

“Mountain teams located the young man, dressed him in dry clothing and loaded him with calories,” the post said.

The Department of Public Safety Star 9 helicopter was able to help by hoisting the young man down of the mountain, the post added.

“His parents were anxiously awaiting at the landing zone,” the post said. “Thanks to all team members, deputies and DPS flight team for a successful rescue!”