Crews assist injured climber at Hellgate in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured climber at Hellgate in Little Cottonwood Canyon Thursday evening.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were called out at 6:25 p.m. to assist Unified Fire Authority with an injured climber at Hellgate Cliffs, said a Facebook post.

“The climber had sustained a severe compound lower leg injury,” the post said. “UFA paramedics treated the injury and called for transport assistance from our team and Life Flight.”

Several teams were deployed to deliver patient packaging gear and set up low-angle lowering rope systems, the post said.

“The terrain from the base of the climb, down to the road was a mix of dry trail, mud and snow fields,” the post said. “Due to the severity of the leg injury, Life Flight hoisted the patient from the injury location to a waiting ambulance.”

All teams were off the mountain by 9 p.m.

“We wish our patient a speedy and full recovery!” the post added.