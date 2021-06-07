Crews assist injured climber at the Egg in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured climber in the area of the Egg in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out Saturday at 10:25 a.m. to assist a climber with a broken ankle, according to a Facebook post.

“The climber and his partner were on a route called Jesus or Jeopardy on a wall called the Egg in Little Cottonwood Canyon,” the post said.

The climber took a lead fall near one of the upper bolts and hit a small ledge, breaking his ankle, the post added.

“His partner lowered him and they called for help,” the post said. “Search and Rescue members got to the patient and splinted the break. SAR members then set up a lower system for the last 100 feet off the wall to the climber’s trail. The patient was then packaged and the team used a litter and wheel to get him back to the main parking area.”

All members got off the mountain just before 1:30 p.m.