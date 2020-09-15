Crews assist injured hiker at Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker at Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday.

A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called out just before 1 p.m. on a report that a female hiker had gone to the falls and climbed up a slippery rock near where the water flows through the donut hole, said a Facebook post.

“The patient slipped and fell through the hole and into the cave below,” the post said. “She sustained back injuries and a possible broken leg. Unified Fire Authority arrived on the scene first and managed the patient.”

SAR teams went up and “packaged the patient and moved her down the main falls and down the trail to where she could be transported by ambulance to a local hospital,” the post said.