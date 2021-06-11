Crews assist injured hiker at Donut Falls

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker at Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out Thursday at approximately 9:05 p.m. to to assist a 14-year-old male hiker with arm, leg and back injuries.

“The hiker fell near the donut of Donut Falls, possibly breaking an arm and a leg and injuring his back,” said a Facebook post. “His hiking companions assisted him to the bottom of the cascading falls. Unified Fire Authority arrived on scene and splinted, back boarded, and neck collared the patient and packaged him in a litter. Fire, friends, and good citizens started carrying the patient down the canyon.”

Eight search and rescue members got to the patient by truck, removed their equipment from the truck and replaced it with the patient and the attending fire medical personnel. SAR drove the truck to a waiting ambulance at the paved highway.

All SAR and fire personnel were off the mountain by 10:15 p.m.