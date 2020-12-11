Crews assist injured hiker in Neff’s Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker in Neff’s Canyon Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out at 4:35 p.m. for a hiker who had fallen from some cliffs in Neff’s Canyon, said a Facebook post.

“The hiker fell from the short cliffs above a small cave on the south side of Neff’s Canyon less than a mile from the trail head/parking lot,” the post said. “He was on a steep slope in snowy/icy brush and trees. Due to the reported serious injuries, Unified Police officers called Life Flight to request they fly over the area and consider a hoist operation.”

SAR deployed three teams: a hasty team to run to the patient and assess the situation, a second team with climbing gear and gear to package the patient and carry him out if necessary, and a third team as backup.

“Life Flight determined they could hoist the patient from that location, then lowered a medic to the ground,” the post said. “The SAR hasty team arrived on scene a few minutes later and helped the medic prepare and package the patient for the hoist and flight off the mountain.”

After the patient and medic flew away, SAR teams and some bystanders hiked back down to the trail and back to the trail head.

“We express our sincere thanks to the two people who helped the patient and his friend before we arrived and who helped throughout the rescue,” the post said. “You were literally lifesavers. We hope for a full and speedy recovery for the young man who left our care in critical condition.”

The rescue was completed by 6:45 p.m.