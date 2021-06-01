Crews assist injured hiker near Donut Falls

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker near Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday afternoon.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue got called out for the injured hiker at approximately 1:50 p.m., said a Facebook post.

“A family hiked to Donut Falls and while crossing the stream below the falls one of the members in the group broke an ankle,” the post said. “One member of the group ran about a mile down the canyon to get cell service and he called for help. Meanwhile, good citizens carried the patient downstream and out of the water and over to a trail wide enough for ATV side-by-sides.”

Two search and rescue members that had just completed a hike nearby were on scene within a few minutes. One took SAR command and the other rode with Unified Fire Authority firemen in their side-by-side to the patient’s location.

“Fire removed the patient’s shoe and cut off his sock revealing a deformed ankle,” the post said. “Rolling up his pant leg, they were able to place an air splint on the lower leg and ankle. The patient was assisted into the side-by-side and transported down the trail to a waiting ambulance. The on-scene SAR member walked out to command with the rest of the family.”

The rescue was completed by 3 p.m.