Crews assist stranded climbers from West Slabs on Mount Olympus

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted three stranded climbers from the West Slabs of Mount Olympus Saturday evening.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue was called out at 9:33 p.m. for the people, who had started the route around noon, said a Facebook post.

“The route took them much longer then they had anticipated and they found themselves near the top after dark with one working headlamp, low on water, and not sure how to get off the route,” the post said.

“Around 9 p.m. they called 911 for help. SAR members, Unified Police Department and Department of Public Safety responded.”

DPS flew the ridge and located the patients and determined that they could be picked off using the hoist, the post said. The three climbers were hoisted off from near the summit ridge of the West Slabs and flown down. Everyone was off the mountain around 11:30 p.m.