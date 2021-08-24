Crews rescue stranded hikers at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted two hikers in the area of Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday night.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue were called out at 9:56 p.m. to assist a pair of hikers stuck above lower Lisa Falls, according to a post by Salt Lake County SAR team

“The pair spent most of the day hiking in the area with a larger group,” the post said.

“At dark, with heavy rainfall raising the level of the stream, the pair were unable to safely descend below the top of the falls.”

Two teams of rescuers were deployed with jackets and helmets for the patients and with rope rescue gear. Ropes were fixed on the route to assist with accessing the patients and for rescuer safety.

“Both patients were brought past the dangerous area at the top of the falls, and each was lowered to the base,” the SAR post said.

No one was injured in the course of the incident.

All parties were off the mountain by approximately 1 a.m., the post said.