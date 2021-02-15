Crews assist woman who fell while canyoneering in Granary Canyon

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County search and rescue crews assisted a woman who fell while canyoneering in Granary Canyon near Moab.

“Seven students from Brigham Young University were canyoneering in Granary Canyon Saturday when a woman in the group fell about 10 feet and suffered an ankle injury,” said a Facebook post. “She was unable to continue on the route. One of the party climbed out of the canyon to get cell service and called 911.”

The call triggered a multi-agency rescue effort in which Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was joined by Grand County EMS, a Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Bureau of Land Management Utah rangers.

“After the patient was stabilized in the bottom of the canyon, a technical rope rescue system was rigged to raise her to the canyon rim,” the post said. “She was then transported in one of GCSAR’s modified Polaris Rangers along a 4WD trail to a waiting ambulance. Rescue efforts were complicated by snow and rain which created very slippery conditions on the rock.”

Grand County SAR offered the following safety tips to those recreating in the area.

“Please check the weather forecast immediately before departing on your adventure,” the post said. “Slickrock more than lives up to its name when wet. It is especially treacherous when covered by snow and ice. Have the proper gear and clothing for the conditions. It is a good idea to avoid canyon bottoms when it is raining.”