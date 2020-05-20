Crews battle 2-alarm apartment complex fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in a Murray apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the Driftwood Park apartments at 3945 S. 700 West just before 2 a.m., according to a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

All of the residents were evacuated from the complex and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The displaced residents will be assisted by the Red Cross, officials said.

The exact extent of damages have yet to be determined.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.