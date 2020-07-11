Crews battle 2-alarm double house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a double house fire Friday and called a second alarm as soon as they arrived.

SLCFD tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. that the fire was on Hubbard Avenue.

No humans were injured as a result of the fire, but two dogs that were brought out of the building by firefighters didn’t survive. A third dog and a cat also were pulled out by fire crews, and those pets are okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no estimate of damages was immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.