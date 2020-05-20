Crews battle 2-alarm fire in mixed-use structure in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in a mixed-use structure early Wednesday morning in Holladay.

The fire broke out in the area of 3975 S. Highland Drive at approximately 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and a second alarm was called.

A follow-up tweet from UFA said there were no injuries to firefighters or residents; smoke alarms alerted four residents who were able to self-evacuate.

A follow-up tweet from UFA said: “Crews continue to do mop-up and overhaul on the mixed-use structure in Holladay. Two businesses and two apartments are left uninhabitable.”

UFA was supported in their firefighting efforts by Murray, Sandy, and South Salt Lake Fire as well as Unified Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.