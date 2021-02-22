Crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in Nibley

NIBLEY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a two-alarm structure fire in Nibley Sunday.

According to initial reports, the house in the area of 2800 S. 600 West was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters responded to the scene at approximately noon.

Officials said one person was being checked out by paramedics after possibly being singed by the fire.

The exact extent of damages is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.