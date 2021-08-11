Crews battle 2 new wildfires near Pleasant Grove, Orem

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling two new wildfire starts Wednesday, one in the Pleasant Grove Ranger District and another near Orem.

“The Curly Springs Fire located near the Dry Canyon trailhead in the ranger district is approximately two acres, burning in grass and brush,” says a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 9 a.m.

“Crews currently putting line in around the fire.”

A tweet one hour before says: “The #drycanyonfire on the bench east of Orem was reported early this morning and is estimated at about five acres. Some structures are threatened.

“Both fires are zero percent contained.”

No one has been injured as a result of the incidents.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.