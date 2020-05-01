Crews battle apartment fire in West Valley City, damage estimated at $20K

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire mostly contained to the bedroom of an apartment in West Valley City Thursday night.

West Valley City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jed Peters told Gephardt Daily several people contacted dispatch just before 9 p.m. to report the fire at 2649 S. 3600 West.

“Our police officers were first on scene and let us know over the radio they had flames coming out of one of the units,” Peters said. “Our first arriving unit let us know that one unit was pretty well involved, with fire. They did an excellent job getting it knocked down right away and we were able to contain the fire to mostly just one bedroom in that unit.”

Flames were knocked down around two to three minutes after firefighters arrived.

The occupants had left a few hours before the fire broke out and no civilians or firefighters were injured, Peters said.

The estimated total of damages to the unit and the contents were approximately $20,000.

One family is displaced as a result of the fire; Peters said they have family in town that they can stay with.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

