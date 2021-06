EAST CARBON, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled an auto parts yard fire in East Carbon Monday.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, said a Facebook post from Price City Police Department.

“Thank you East Carbon Fire, Wellington Fire, Helper Fire and State Forestry,” the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.