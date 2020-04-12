Crews battle barn fire in Marriott-Slaterville

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a barn fire in Marriott-Slaterville Saturday.

A Facebook post from Weber Fire District said: “Weber, Roy, Northview, and Ogden fire units, along with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the fire. On the first crew’s arrival, the barn was already fully involved. The primary challenge they faced was access as the barn was behind the house. Crews rapidly went to work getting hoses in position and were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.”

The barn and a vehicle were a total loss, and some livestock was lost in the blaze.

“According to the homeowner, a heat lamp meant for livestock was being used to keep the animals warm, and she believes one may have kicked it over,” the post said.

“We do recommend that when using heat lamps and other heating type devices, they are are UL listed with a safety switch that will shut them off if tipped over. Also, heating devices shouldn’t be placed near flammables and/or items with low ignition temperatures like dry grasses.”