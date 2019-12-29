Crews battle basement fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews battled a basement fire at a residence in Midvale Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at 466 W. Center St., said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority at 10 a.m.

A follow-up tweet 40 minutes later said the fire was out.

Three residents were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance for injuries resulting from escaping the blaze, the follow-up tweet said.