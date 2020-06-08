Crews battle blaze at Logan motel

LOGAN, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a blaze at a motel in Logan early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites at 364 S. Main St. in Logan.

All occupants of the motel were evacuated with the help of staff, Logan fire officials said. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene and knocked down the blaze rapidly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At this time there is no exact extent of damages.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.