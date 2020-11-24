Crews battle blaze at Wendover Air Force Base

WENDOVER, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a blaze at Wendover Air Force Base Monday afternoon.

“At 5:15 p.m., the Wendover Police Department and the Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation of a structure fire at the historic Wendover Air Base,” said a Facebook post from the fire department. “Firefighters responded to a historic military structure ablaze and immediately began fighting the fires. The historical barracks, that was being rented by a private party, was fully engulfed.”

The West Wendover Fire Department and the Wendover Airport Fire Department was called to assist. The barracks was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Wendover police said the origin of the fire is unconfirmed at this time and officials are awaiting the Utah State Fire Marshal response.

