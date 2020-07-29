Crews battle blaze in vacant structure in Emigration Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews battled a blaze in a vacant structure in Emigration Canyon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A tweet from Unified Fire Authority said crews responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. to the single-alarm fire and the structure was fully involved upon arrival.

“UFA and Salt Lake City Fire crews took a defensive stance from a protected position on the exterior,” the tweet said. “Investigators are looking into arson as the cause; not yet confirmed.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and no other structures were threatened.