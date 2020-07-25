Crews battle fire at Spiking Tourist Lodge in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from South Salt Lake Fire Department and surrounding agencies responded to a report of a motel fire late Friday night.

SSLFD Capt. Jared Christensen said crews were dispatched to Spiking Tourist Lodge, at 2866 State St., just before 11 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire involvement in one of the rooms.

“With the help of the police, we were able to evacuate everyone safely and contain the fire to the one room,” Christensen said. The fire never extended to the upper floors, he said.

Investigators were still inside the building hours later, working to determine how the fire started.

“It sounds like motel staff will be able to house everyone in another unit. There were no injuries. Everyone made it out safely,” Christensen said at the scene.

“We’ve got one unit heavily damaged by fire, and multiple units with smoke damage and water damage.”

When asked if the rooms are equipped with fire sprinklers, Christensen said there are no sprinklers and added that he had no information about the fire detection system.

Christensen said he had no immediate information as to whether anyone was in the room at the time it caught fire, because the first arriving units and police evacuated everyone quickly from multiple rooms.

He said the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

It is still early in the investigation, and no estimate of damage was available.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.