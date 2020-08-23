Crews battle fire, explosions in Garden City mobile home park

GARDEN CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews worked into the night after a fire that started with a mobile home spread to four other structures.

The blaze began at about 8:55 p.m. in a mobile home at 3199 Nina Loop, in the Sweetwater Trailer Park subdivision in Garden City, says a news release from Garden City Fire District Chief Mike Wahlberg.

Officials believe propane was one of the initiating factors in the fire, and an investigation is still underway.

“As the fire progressed, it consumed the first home and quickly spread to three other structures, ultimately destroying three structures and badly damaging a fourth home that caught fire,” the news release says.

Crews extinguished the fire in the fourth home, and at least one other structure had minor damage, making a total of five structures destroyed or damaged.

“During the course of the fire, several large explosions caused by multiple propane tanks shook the immediate vicinity, and multiple smaller explosions as well,” the news release states. “Residents and visitors in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosions from several miles away.”

No one was injured in the fire or the explosions, and all home owners are accounted for.

Crews from Garden City Fire District, Laketown Fire District, and Bear Lake County Fire

Department responded to the scene, with eight engines and at least 30 firefighters.

The blaze was under control and extinguished by about 11:30 p.m.