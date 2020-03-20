Crews battle fire in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 8 p.m. said: “Working fire 252 South 200 East.”

That address is an apartment complex.

Initial reports from scanner traffic indicate the fire was knocked down in about five minutes.

No one was injured as a result of blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.