Crews battle fully-engulfed fire in Heber home; 1 pet missing

HEBER, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fully-engulfed fire in a Heber home Tuesday afternoon.

“Wasatch Fire was paged to a fully-engulfed fire this afternoon at 46 W. 100 South in Heber,” said a Facebook post at 4:45 p.m. “The fire has been knocked down and we are checking for hot spots.”

The owner was able to exit the home was not injured. There were two cats in the home; one was rescued and the other one has not been found yet.

“Please stay away from the area to allow access of all emergency vehicles,” the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

