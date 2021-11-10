Crews battle fully involved garage fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fully involved detached garage fire in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the area of 2595 S. 800 East just before 11:15 a.m., Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily.

“We made an aggressive attack and we initially had to protect the surrounding structures,” Burton said. There was a house next to the garage and another to the north, he said; neither sustained any damages. There were individuals in the houses who were able to exit safely, he said.

The 800 East roadway was closed for a time in the area while crews battled the blaze, Burton said.

The preliminary investigation found the fire was accidental, but no other details have been provided.

Salt Lake City Fire Department was joined by South Salt Lake Fire and Salt Lake City Police Department at the scene, as well as Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.