Crews battle garage fire in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three fire departments helped to battle a fully-involved garage fire in Harrisville Wednesday morning.

Weber and Ogden City Fire Department Crews responded to help North View Fire District at the site, said a news release on Facebook from Weber Fire District.

Crews were able to get an all-clear, meaning there were no residents, in the home, the news release said. They then focused suppression on the garage.

“The fire progressed into the attic and roof creating an unsafe situation for interior crews, they backed out and went defensive attack,” the news release said. “They were able to get the fire under control and went back inside on an offensive attack in the two-story section.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, the news release said.