Crews battle garage fire in Riverton

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo Courtesy: Riverton Fire Department

RIVERTON, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a garage fire in Riverton Monday night.

The fire broke out at a residence in the area of 3020 W. 13600 South at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“Firefighters made a quick stop to a garage fire in Riverton tonight,” said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

“Fire damage was limited to the garage. The fire was accidental and the homeowners were able to escape without injuries.”

The tweet said UFA was joined by Bluffdale Fire Department, South Jordan Fire Department and Riverton Police Department in knocking down the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here