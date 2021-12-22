Crews battle garage fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a garage fire in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

The fire occurred in the area of 1750 N. Earnshaw Lane, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 11:40 p.m.

The garage was attached to the residence, but the fire did not spread to the house, the tweet said. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

