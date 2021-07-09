Crews battle garage fire in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Department crews responded to a fire in an attached garage on Leisure Lane early Friday morning.

The fire, in the area of 5050 South, was reported just before 1:35 a.m., and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 to 15 minutes, UFD Public Information Officer Ryan Love said.

The flames were confined to the garage, Love said, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

No dollar estimate of damage was available, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more information becomes available.