Crews battle grass fire on S. Weber Drive in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were dispatched to a grass fire in Riverdale that was reported a little before 7 p.m. Sunday, and they’ll be out again early Monday morning to make sure it’s completely extinguished and determine what caused it to spark in the first place.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday, Chief Clay Peterson, with the Washington Terrace Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily the fire, in the area of 5400 S. Weber Drive, was contained at 7.5 acres, and crews were “still mopping up hot spots.”

Peterson said six brush trucks, three engines and the county fire warden responded to the scene.

