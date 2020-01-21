Crews battle house fire in Roy

ROY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled an early morning house fire in Roy Tuesday.

Roy City fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of 2050 W. 4550 South at approximately 4 a.m.

A tweet from the Utah/Nevada Red Cross said the fire displaced two adults and two children. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

“The Red Cross provided, assistance, lodging, comfort kits, blankets, comfort and care,” said the tweet from the Red Cross. “Thank you #RoyCityFD for the quick response.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.